State, federal budget cuts threaten weekly curbside South Jersey food pantry

The Brief A weekly curbside food pantry in New Jersey is facing state budget cuts. The Center for Independent Living South Jersey is holding its final curbside food pantry on March 12. The director said the state budget cuts are due to anticipated federal budget cuts.



Some bad news for a local New Jersey nonprofit, as the Centers for Independent Living are facing budget cuts.

Many crucial programs such as food pantries will no longer be funded. They blame both federal and state cuts for the funding woes.

What we know:

Since 2020, the Center for Independent Living South Jersey (CILSJ) has been running a curbside food pantry serving 30 to 40 families a week, but now this program and several others are facing state budget cuts.

The New Jersey State Budget proposal cuts $3 million in funding to all 12 NJ Centers for Independent Living (CILs), which is about $225,000 for each location.

What they're saying:

Salema Banner is the Program Manager for CILSJ and said in addition to the curbside food pantry, the state funds also covered food deliveries to homebound veterans, housing security deposits and behind-the-wheel training driver school for persons with disabilities.

"It’s something that we put our heart and soul into to help the community, so to have to tell people we can no longer help them it’s a big deal," said Banner. "There are a lot of kids and seniors with disabilities relying on these services and this will be really detrimental to the whole community."

"I am grateful and thankful for the food pantries," said Cheryl Aiken of Wenonah. "Right now, because of the prices of everything, I’ve been substituting eggs."

"The way inflation is, if it wasn’t for pantries, my wife and I would really be hurting and it helps a lot," said Tom Wolf of Blackwood.

What's next:

The Centers for Independent Living are planning a rally in the coming weeks, either to be held in Trenton or Washington DC.

Banner said several community members and agencies have come forward to provide resources after the budget cuts were announced.

If you’d like to learn how to support CILSJ, you can visit them at their office, 141 South Black Horse Pike in Blackwood, or give them a call at 856-853-6490.