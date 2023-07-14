State Police: 2 dead after wrong-way driver crashes into another car on Route 202 in Chester County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly crash on a state highway.

Officials say troopers responded to the crash on Route 202 N at mile marker 17.2 shortly after midnight on Friday morning.

According to authorities, the preliminary investigation revealed 42-year-old Matthew Deangelis was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the roadway in a 2015 GMC Sierra when it collided head-on with a 2022 Volkswagen Taos.

Deangelis was pronounced dead at the scene and the three people in the Volkswagen were transported to Paoli Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the driver of the Volkswagen Taos, 19-year-old Lucian Robert-Popdan LI of Litiz, Pennsylvania, died from his injuries on Monday.

Authorities say the two passengers in the car, identified as a 20 and 22-year-old men from Indiana and Ohio, are in critical but stable condition at Paoli Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.