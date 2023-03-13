State Police: 8 suspects sought for stealing nearly $700 in cosmetics from CVS in Berks County

article

Pennsylvania State Police say eight individuals worked together to pull off a nearly $700 theft from a CVS store in Berks County last week.

The group pulled up to the CVS on Shoemaker Avenue in Shoemakersville in three different vehicles on March 6.

All eight suspects were spotted on surveillance before police say they collectively stole $676 in merchandise, mostly cosmetics.

They then left the store and fled in their vehicles, which police say were parked far enough away that registration could not be seen.

The suspected cars are said to be a black sedan, silver sedan and black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.