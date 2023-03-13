Officials: 2 officers injured in crash after following stolen vehicle in North Philadelphia

Two Philadelphia police officers are in the hospital recovering after being injured in a car crash on the streets of North Philadelphia.

Authorities say the officers were following a stolen car northbound on Broad Street when they struck a white Subaru traveling west on Allegheny Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Sunday evening.

According to police, the two officers were transported to Temple University Hospital, where they are in stable condition.

The driver of the Subaru refused treatment on the scene, officials say.

The police cruiser was damaged in the front while the Subaru was damaged on the rear of the driver's side, requiring the need for both vehicles to be towed, authorities say.