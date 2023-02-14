State Police: Armed man wanted for assaulting juvenile in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. - New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect accused of aggravated assault in Cumberland County over the weekend.
A juvenile victim told officers that the man pulled out a semi-automatic handgun during an interaction in Lawrence Township on February 11.
The man then pressed the gun into the juvenile's head before being interrupted by an approaching vehicle, according to authorities.
He fled on foot towards Iron Bridge Road.
The suspect is described as being a short man in his 30s with a red-colored beard. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.