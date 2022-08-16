Officials: Female corrections officer charged with sexually assaulting male inmate at Pennsylvania prison
DELAWARE COUNY - A female corrections officer from Philadelphia has surrendered for several felony charges amid recent sexual abuse claims.
Alyssa Nicole Pierce, 32, is accused of engaging in "indecent contact/sexual intercourse" with a 27-year-old male inmate at least three time.
Pierce was reportedly employed at State Correctional Institution Chester in Delaware County at the time.
Pennsylvania State Police say the officer also illegally called and texted the inmate over a three-month period.
She reportedly surrendered to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued for five felony charges, and is awaiting a preliminary hearing in the Delaware County Prison.