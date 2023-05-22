State police: Tow truck slams into vehicle sitting on I-76 shoulder, 2 people hospitalized

A two-vehicle crash left two people injured, and traffic backed up for hours on Interstate 76 in Philadelphia early Monday morning.

State police say a tow truck crashed into a vehicle as it sat on the shoulder of I-76 East near Exit 341 around 2 a.m.

Two people inside the vehicle at the time were transported to a local hospital, but their conditions are not known.

The crash prompted a heavy emergency response, and shut down traffic for approximately three hours. All lanes have since re-opened.