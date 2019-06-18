Stay hydrated this summer with non-alcoholic ‘wine water’

With the upcoming summer season calling for relaxation and drinks all day, it is especially important to hydrate yourself. Thanks to O.Vine’s new Wine Essence Water, though, hydration and day-drinking can come together.

O.Vine Wine Essence Water is a line of all-natural, non-alcoholic beverages that expresses the spirit of wine and sets new standards for sustainable sourcing, according to a press release.

Last year, O.Vine debuted its creative collaboration and shaped a new “near water category” by combining the benefits of wine grape skin extracts and pure spring water.

This year, O.Vine will introduce two new beverages, Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York from June 23-25.“The new beverage duo emanates from single grape varieties,” says Anat Levi, CEO and founder of Wine Water. “The Cabernet has dark, red fruity character with a note of chocolate and a gentle tart twist. The Chardonnay imparts more tones of lime and apple, with notes of caramel. Both are equally refreshing and delicious.”

The wine water is derived from the essence of red or white wine grape skins and seeds, and is made free from preservatives and synthetic colors. The company hopes to channel the unique mixture of purified water and the hidden nutritional benefits of upcycled wine grape residue.

The grapes are sourced from select vineyards located across the Galilee hills in Israel, one of the most ancient wine grape-growing regions on earth.

“We see O.Vine essence water as a big winner in the United States and these two new varietals will just make the brand stronger,” enthused Bill Sipper, Managing Partner at Cascadia Managing Brands. “It aligns with what Millennials are seeking — products that are organic, made by companies that respect the environment. Millennials are also drinking less alcohol. This combination makes O.Vine an all-around winner.“