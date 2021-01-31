Storm won't mean 'snow day' for Philly public school kids

article

The approaching winter storm won't mean a "snow day" for Philadelphia public school students, officials said.

The School District of Philadelphia said all school buildings will be closed Monday, including the district headquarters and family technology support centers, to allow "safe clearing of snow from all roadways and walkways."

But officials said there was no need to call a "snow day" and cancel classes since instruction is taking place digitally.

So, public school students are expected to log on for teacher-led instruction in the morning followed by independent learning tasks in the afternoon, officials said. Staff deemed essential personnel during inclement weather will be contacted with reporting instructions; all others are expected to "safely work from home."

The archdiocese of Philadelphia, however, said its high schools and parochial elementary schools will be closed. Secondary schools are to be on a flexible day of instruction. Suburban county archdiocese schools normally follow the decision of the local public school district, officials said.