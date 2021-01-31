Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, New Castle County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Kent County

Storm won't mean 'snow day' for Philly public school kids

Associated Press
The approaching winter storm won't mean a "snow day" for Philadelphia public school students, officials said. 

The School District of Philadelphia said all school buildings will be closed Monday, including the district headquarters and family technology support centers, to allow "safe clearing of snow from all roadways and walkways." 

But officials said there was no need to call a "snow day" and cancel classes since instruction is taking place digitally.

So, public school students are expected to log on for teacher-led instruction in the morning followed by independent learning tasks in the afternoon, officials said. Staff deemed essential personnel during inclement weather will be contacted with reporting instructions; all others are expected to "safely work from home."

The archdiocese of Philadelphia, however, said its high schools and parochial elementary schools will be closed. Secondary schools are to be on a flexible day of instruction. Suburban county archdiocese schools normally follow the decision of the local public school district, officials said.