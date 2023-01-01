Strawberry Mansion double shooting kills 1 man, injures another, police say

article

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed while a 34-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting on the street in broad daylight in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The double shooting happened just after 2 p.m., on the 3000 block of Clifford Street Sunday, according to officials.

The 31-year-old man was shot in the chest, while the second man took a bullet to the leg.

Police rushed both men to Temple University Hospital. The 31-year-old man died a short time after arriving. The second man was placed in stable condition.

Police say an investigation into a motive for the shooting is ongoing. They did not find any weapons and no arrests have been made.