Police: 1 dead after car slams into parked tractor-trailer in Southwest Philadelphia

A tragic start to the New Year after an early morning crash left one man dead in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say three adults were riding in a car when it suddenly slammed into a parked tractor-trailer on South 61 Street and Passyunk Avenue just before 5 a.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

One of the people inside the car suffered fatal injuries. However, there is no word on the conditions of the other two people.

Police are currently investigating what may have caused the deadly crash.