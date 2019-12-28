Street closures, parking restrictions for Mummers Parade

article

The City of Philadelphia has released the following list of road closures and parking restrictions for the 2020 Mummers Parade.

The parade, now in its 120th year, will be held on New Year's Day. It kicks off at City Hall and will move south to Washington Avenue via Broad Street.

More information about the parade route can be found at phila.gov/mummers.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Temporary "No Parking” signs will be posted starting Friday, Dec. 27. Parking restrictions will be in effect until the parades pass and streets are reopened, which varies by location. Vehicles in violation will be relocated, not impounded.

If your vehicle is relocated, please call your local PPD District Headquarters or 311. Do not call 911 for towed vehicles.

Friday, December 27th

Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27 through 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, on the east side of 15th Street from JFK Boulevard to South Penn Square.

Saturday, December 28th

Two east travel lanes on 15th Street closed from JFK Boulevard to South Penn Square from 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, through 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, for equipment load-in and staging. 15th Street may be closed completely for short intervals during this timeframe.

Sunday, December 30th

Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, through 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. Street/sidewalk vendors will not be permitted to park in this area during this timeframe.

Monday, December 30th

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at JFK Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for equipment delivery and setup.

Tuesday, December 31st

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, through 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)

JFK Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)

15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from JFK Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, through 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.

Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 15th Street to 16th Street from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. At 3 p.m., Market Street will re-open and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.

Wednesday, January 1st

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, through the conclusion of the parade:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street

Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 1 beginning at 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Additional parking restrictions on Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 2 a.m. until 6 p.m. (both sides of the street unless noted):

Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street

Juniper Street from JFK Boulevard to South Penn Square (east side)

South Penn Square from Juniper Street to 15th Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th St to 20th St

North side of Logan Circle

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to JFK Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Race Street to Ludlow Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

19th Street from JFK Boulevard to Market Street

1500 Ranstead Street

1300 Carpenter Street

1000 South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Ave from 12th Street to 18th Street

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Due to crowds and street closures, attendees are encouraged to use SEPTA's Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines. Bus detours, alerts and general information can be found on SEPTA’s website.

The following bus detours should be expected: 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32 33, 44, 48, 124, and 125 Routes.

PAID PARKING

If you are coming into the city by car, a full listing of garages can be found on the PPA's website.

ADDITIONAL INFO

For additional information about the parade, see here.

