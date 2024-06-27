Expand / Collapse search

Strict curfews, fines, parental involvement to crack down on teen chaos in Gloucester Twp

By FOX 29 staff
Published  June 27, 2024 6:26pm EDT
Camden County community changes curfew rules

Gloucester Township officials change their curfew rules, making them stricter and applying to both kids and parents.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Camden County community is cracking down on unruly teen behavior by implementing stricter rules regarding curfew and adding parents to the conversation.

Gloucester Township officials made the announcement Thursday.

The changes are in place after brawls broke out during its community day earlier in June, injuring several people.

Local leaders amended the township ordinance to include increased fines, up to $1,000 and the possibility of 90 days community service for any juvenile found violating curfew.

The amended curfew runs:

  • Sunday through Thursday, from 10 p.m. to six in the morning
  • Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. to six a.m.

They say it will be enforced for both juveniles and their parents, to hold them accountable.

Mayor David Mayer spoke on the chaos of the night, "What I saw that night is hundreds of unruly, undisciplined and unparented juveniles whose purpose was to cause havoc and disruption."

Police say 23 people have been arrested for the June 1st incident where hundreds of young people began fighting.