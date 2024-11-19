Arrest made after double stabbing at Philadelphia middle school: police

article

Two people were injured, and a person was taken into custody after a stabbing erupted inside a middle school in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

Several police vehicles surrounded Castor Gardens Middle School on Cottman Avenue just after noon.

A 63-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the side. Her condition is unknown.

A second victim, a 31-year-old woman, was stabbed in the arm. Police say she refused medical treatment.

Police say an arrest has been made, and a weapon has been recovered.

No further details about the suspect, or possible motive, have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.