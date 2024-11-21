Preschoolers receive heartwarming lessons on philanthropy, kindness in South Jersey

Students at The Learning Experience in Marlton are receiving lessons on philanthropy.

Each month, the curriculum focuses on a new theme. November is all about donating and volunteer.

Not only are the students learning about giving back to the community, but they’re also putting it in action.

The children and their families donated supplies that were assembled into "blessing bags" for the homeless.

"Some parents come in and say, ‘oh my child mentioned this… I didn’t even know you were talking about that,’ because it’s kind of surprising when your three-year-old comes home and they’re talking about donations and volunteering and all that kind of stuff," said Lead Teacher Kaitlin Walker.

Through the philanthropy curriculum, students learn to support local nonprofit organizations and engage in activities like being polite, saying kind words and sharing with classmates.

"Just as it is important with a curriculum to focus on the alphabet, shapes, the colors we focus also on just being good human beings and learning at a young age they can do that," said Tricia Cylc, owner of The Learning Experience Marlton.

Next month’s lesson is on the word hope. The teachers say it’s fitting for the holiday season and a good reminder to fill each other with hope.

"Sometimes some kids may not receive a toy, but still the hope in the season. It’s not just about receiving gifts, being with family, being excited for the new year," said Head Teacher Bianca Salinas.