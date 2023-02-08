Super Bowl: Here's a list of NFL player appearances and autograph-signing sessions in Downtown Phoenix

There are many things to do in Downtown Phoenix and Glendale during Super Bowl week, and perhaps one of the top things to do for diehard football fans is to collect the signatures of NFl players, or see NFL players in person.

In Phoenix, there will be many opportunities for people to do just that.

Here's what you should know about the appearances.

When can I see the players?

NFL player appearances began on Feb. 4, when a number of NFL players made appearances at the NFL Experience.

The NFL Experience has been closed to the general public since Feb. 6, but it will be back open on Feb. 9, and will remain so until Feb. 11, the day before the Big Game.

What's the schedule for player appearances?

The schedule of player appearances, according to the NFL OnePass app, is as follows:

Feb. 9 (Thursday)

Starting at the 12:00 p.m. (noon) hour

Christian McCaffrey, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Visa Activation, located in front of the NFL Shop on the main level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Starting at the 3:00 p.m. hour

Chuba Hubbard, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Justin Pugh, 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the NFL Shop on the main level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Tyler Allgeier, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Tyler Conklin, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Will Hernandez, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Lowe's Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Derrick Henry, 3:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Visa Activation, located in front of the NFL Shop on the main level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Christian Okoye, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Caesars Sportsbook Truck, located in the Phoenix Convention Center area.

Starting at the 4:00 p.m. hour

Julian Love, 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Invisalign Activation Space, located on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Starting at the 5:00 p.m. hour

Brian Westbrook, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Caesars Sportsbook Truck, located in the Phoenix Convention Center area.

David Montgomery, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Jaylen Waddle, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Starting at the 7:00 p.m. hour

Allen Lazard, 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Invisalign Activation Space, located on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Jeffrey Simmons, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Jeremy Chinn, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Feb. 10 (Friday)

Starting at the 3:00 p.m. hour

Aaron Jones, 3:00 p.m., at Oakley Activation

Brian Burns, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

David Tyree, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Caesars Sportsbook Truck, located in the Phoenix Convention Center area.

James Connor, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Lowe's Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Starting at the 4:00 p.m. hour

Cam Jordan, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Invisalign Activation Space, located on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Jamaal Charles, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Caesars Sportsbook Truck, located in the Phoenix Convention Center area.

Mark Ingram, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Invisalign Activation Space, located on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

TJ Watt, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Invisalign Activation Space, located on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Starting at the 5:00 p.m. hour

David Johnson, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Shaq Griffin, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Tua Tagovailoa, 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Subway SBX Activation Space, located on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Starting at the 6:00 p.m. hour

Brent Celek, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Caesars Sportsbook Truck, located in the Phoenix Convention Center area.

Khalil Herbert, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Invisalign Activation Space, located on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Starting at the 7:00 p.m. hour

Laviska Shenault Jr., 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Patrick Surtain II, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Feb. 11 (Saturday)

Starting at the 11:00 a.m. hour

Allen Lazard, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Raheem Mostert, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Trey McBride, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Emmanuel Sanders, 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Invisalign Activation Space, located on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Starting at the 12:00 p.m. (noon) hour

Aaron Jones, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Invisalign Activation Space, located on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Starting at the 1:00 p.m. hour

Dre'Mont Jones, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Kyle Dugger, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Leonard Fournette, 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., at the Invisalign Activation Space, located on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Starting at the 2:00 p.m hour

Randall Cunninngham, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Caesars Sportsbook Truck, located in the Phoenix Convention Center area.

Starting at the 3:00 p.m. hour

Jaelen Phillips, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Nick Mangold, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

JJ Watt, 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Subway SBX Activation Space, located on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Nate Burleson, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Invisalign Activation Space, located on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Starting at the 4:00 p.m. hour

Brian Westbrook, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Invisalign Activation Space, located on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Starting at the 5:00 p.m. hour

Brian Robinson, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Jahan Dotson, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Will Shields, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Caesars Sportsbook Truck, located in the Phoenix Convention Center area.

Starting at the 6:00 p.m. hour

Charles Hayley, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Invisalign Activation Space, located on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center's North Building.

Starting at the 7:00 p.m. hour

Elijah Moore, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

Hollywood Brown, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Panini Autograph Stage, located at the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center. (Autograph opportunity)

The schedule, according to the NFL, is subject to changes or cancelations without notice.

What's the policy with getting autographs?

As noted in the NFL OnePass app, each person can only get one autograph at the autograph stage.

Are there other events at the NFL Experience?

The NFL OnePass app has listed a number of events, including a Gin Blossoms and Jimmy Eat World concert at Margaret T. Hance Park from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 9.

In addition, there will be an official Super Bowl Watch Party at Margaret T. Hance Park on the day of the game.

