‘Surprise of her life:’ Police officer pulls girlfriend over in traffic stop to propose

A Georgia police officer worked with his law enforcement friends to pull his girlfriend and a friend over during a traffic stop to propose on Tuesday.

Officer John Heart of the DeKalb County Police Department devised the proposal plan with officers from the Lawrenceville Police Department.

"I said to myself, 'she'd be really mad at first, but hopefully it'll work out in the end,'" Heart said. "It was one of the most nerve-wracking things I've done."

Alexis, Heart's now-fiancee, said, "I could not believe it." When she saw him, she said, "all my dreams came true."

A friend was driving in Lawrenceville and Alexis was in the passenger's seat.

“It's not too often that a driver looks forward to seeing blue lights in the rear view mirror, but a driver in Lawrenceville was happy to pull over for officers from the Lawrenceville Police Department,” said the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post displaying a picture of the proposal.

“She knew her passenger, Alexis, was about to get the surprise of her life!” the sheriff's office wrote, adding that they are pleased to announce that “she said YES.”

"I was still nervous even after she said 'yes,'" Heart said, adding that he was so nervous he didn't even know she said it.

Alexis shared the same romantic, heartwarming experience.

"I honestly don't know what he said," she said. "He could've said anything in the world and all I heard was 'marry me,' and I couldn't say 'yes' fast enough."

In the photo on Facebook, Alexis appeared shocked as Heart, in his police uniform, got down on one knee and produced the glittering engagement ring. In a separate photo, they kissed and in another, they were all smiles.

"I just woke up this morning and saw my ring, and I still could not believe it," Alexis said.

The sheriff's office wished the happy couple all the best as they “plan their wedding and embark on married life.”

“In true cop fashion, they plan to wed on 10-4,” the post read.

10-4 is a police code for “affirmative” or “OK.”

This story was reported in Los Angeles.