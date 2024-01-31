Suspect, 21, surrenders in sexual assault at Walmart in South Philly: police

A man wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a Walmart in South Philadelphia has been arrested.

Police say the 21-year-old man voluntarily surrendered Thursday morning.

Initial reports from police say he is responsible for a sexual assault against an employee at the Walmart located on the 1600 block of South Columbus Boulevard.

MORE HEADLINES:

Walmart released the following statement in connection to the assault:

The safety of our associates is a top priority, and we expect everyone inside our stores to conduct themselves in a respectful manner. We're working closely with police on this matter and refer additional questions to them.

Further information will be provided after the completion of charging and processing procedures.