Suspect, 21, surrenders in sexual assault at Walmart in South Philly: police
PHILADELPHIA - A man wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a Walmart in South Philadelphia has been arrested.
Police say the 21-year-old man voluntarily surrendered Thursday morning.
Initial reports from police say he is responsible for a sexual assault against an employee at the Walmart located on the 1600 block of South Columbus Boulevard.
Walmart released the following statement in connection to the assault:
The safety of our associates is a top priority, and we expect everyone inside our stores to conduct themselves in a respectful manner. We're working closely with police on this matter and refer additional questions to them.
Further information will be provided after the completion of charging and processing procedures.