Expand / Collapse search

Suspect, 21, surrenders in sexual assault at Walmart in South Philly: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated February 1, 2024 6:10PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Suspect sought for sexual assault at Walmart in South Philly: officials

FOX 29's morning news team breaks down the latest local, regional and national news.

PHILADELPHIA - A man wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a Walmart in South Philadelphia has been arrested. 

Police say the 21-year-old man voluntarily surrendered Thursday morning. 

Initial reports from police say he is responsible for a sexual assault against an employee at the Walmart located on the 1600 block of South Columbus Boulevard.  

MORE HEADLINES:

Walmart released the following statement in connection to the assault: 

The safety of our associates is a top priority, and we expect everyone inside our stores to conduct themselves in a respectful manner. We're working closely with police on this matter and refer additional questions to them.

Further information will be provided after the completion of charging and processing procedures.