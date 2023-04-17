Suspect, 24, in custody after fatally shooting man, 23, on East Germantown street: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot in East Germantown on Friday evening.
According to authorities, officers from the 19th District responded to the 6100 block of Ardleigh Street for a report of a shooting shortly before 9 p.m.
Officials say 24-year-old Donte Moore, of East Germantown, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and lower back.
Fire department medics pronounced Moore dead on scene at 9:05 p.m., according to authorities.
Police say 23-year-old Zaire Ayers of West Philadelphia was arrested in connection with the shooting.
Ayers has been charged with murder and related charges, officials say.