Suspect, 24, in custody after fatally shooting man, 23, on East Germantown street: police

Crime & Public Safety
Zaire Ayers, pictured above, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Donte Moore. 

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot in East Germantown on Friday evening. 

According to authorities, officers from the 19th District responded to the 6100 block of Ardleigh Street for a report of a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. 

Officials say 24-year-old Donte Moore, of East Germantown, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and lower back. 

Fire department medics pronounced Moore dead on scene at 9:05 p.m., according to authorities. 

Police say 23-year-old Zaire Ayers of West Philadelphia was arrested in connection with the shooting. 

Ayers has been charged with murder and related charges, officials say. 