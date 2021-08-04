Suspect accused of assaulting elderly neighbors, stealing their car, taken into custody in Millville

Westampton Township police say Rhys Lershe is in custody.

Police were searching for Lershe after he allegedly broke into his elderly neighbors’ home overnight and assaulted them before fleeing in their vehicle.

The investigation began after the couple called police at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and reported the assault.

Police say Rhys Lershe, 44 of the 100 block of Winstead Drive, entered the residence of his elderly neighbor's home through a bedroom window. He then demanded the keys to their 2014 black Kia Optima.

Lershe is accused of assaulting the couple before leaving in their car.

MORE HEADLINES:

The victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital and admitted for treatment.

Westampton Police Department

Lershe was located in Millville, New Jersey, with the vehicle.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter