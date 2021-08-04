Shooting investigation underway at apartment complex in Conshohocken

Police are on the scene at an apartment complex investigating a shooting that happened in Conshohocken.

The shooting happened at the Plymouth Garden Apartment Complex on the 1000 block of Aspen near Fayette St. The investigation has been going on since approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses say they heard what they believed was several firecrackers at that time.

Police say they are actively investigating but further details have not been released.

Stay with FOX29.com for the latest updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter