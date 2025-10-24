Suspect accused of shooting towards group of juveniles in Bucks County parking lot: police

article

The Brief Talgat Turgunbekov, 19, is accused of firing from his car towards a group of juveniles in a Bucks County parking lot. Turgunbekov allegedly chased and fired at the same group previously, but it was not reported. He is also accused of a 2024 road rage incident during which he threw a tire iron through another cars rear window.



A 19-year-old man is accused of firing at least two shots towards a group of juveniles who police say were hanging out in a parking lot earlier this month.

An investigation later revealed that 19-year-old Talgat Turgunbekov allegedly fired shots at the same group before and is accused in a 2024 road rage incident.

What we know:

Officers from the Bensalem Township Police Department were called to a parking lot on the 3800 block of Horizon Boulevard on Oct. 11 for reports of a shooting.

Investigators learned that a group of juveniles were hanging out in the parking lot when someone in a blue Toyota nearby fired at least two shots towards them.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to police, and the alleged gunman, described as an Asian male, fled the scene before officers arrived.

The children told police that the same man chased them and fired shots on a prior occasion, but they did not report the incident to authorities.

Investigators later learned that a month earlier, in the same parking lot, the suspect driving the blue Toyota is accused of firing multiple gunshots.

Police soon began monitoring the area around the parking lot and encountered the suspect's vehicle being driven by an Asian man in his early 20s.

When officers approached the vehicle, investigators say the driver accelerated towards an officer's car before hopping a curb and fleeing through a grassy area.

Police used the vehicle's license plate number to track down the car's owner, which helped investigators identify 19-year-old Talgat Turgunbekov as the suspect.

Turgunbekov was accused of a 2024 road rage incident during which he allegedly pointed a BB rifle at another car and threw a tire iron though its back window.

Police say Turgunbekov turned himself in three days after the encounter with police.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and more.

What's next:

Turgunbekov is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail.