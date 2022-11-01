Suspect armed with crowbar peers directly into security cam during West Philadelphia burglary

article

Two masked men were caught on camera as they allegedly ransacked a West Philadelphia food market last month.

Police say the suspects stole from the cash register and broke into electronic skill machines at the Race Food Market on 57th Street on October 7.

They also unsuccessfully tried to pry open an ATM with a crowbar, but made off with thousands of dollars and merchandise.

Surveillance footage captured the entire incident, following the suspects throughout the market.

At one point, one of the suspect is seen looking directly at the security camera. He was wearing a mask and hood, but his eyes are clearly visible.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.