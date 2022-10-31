Police: Female suspect sought for punching 2 women in the face walking around Center City

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say randomly attacked two other women in Center City last week.

Both women were walking down Arch Street when they were punched in the face by a passing female suspect Friday morning. Police say the suspect walked off immediately after both incidents.

The 49-year-old victim suffered a swollen jaw, while the 46-year-old victim sustained a cut on her lip.

The female suspect is described as being 30 years old wearing a dark scarf or hood on her head, a dark windbreaker jacket, green pants, camouflage backpack, and carrying multiple bags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.