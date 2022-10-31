Police: Female suspect sought for punching 2 women in the face walking around Center City
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say randomly attacked two other women in Center City last week.
Both women were walking down Arch Street when they were punched in the face by a passing female suspect Friday morning. Police say the suspect walked off immediately after both incidents.
The 49-year-old victim suffered a swollen jaw, while the 46-year-old victim sustained a cut on her lip.
MORE HEADLINES:
- City offering $20K for info on deadly Frankford shooting from February
- Video: Suspects who robbed Olney business armed with crutch, rifle sought by police
- Police: Gun fired into crowd outside nightclub in Northern Liberties, 6 people struck
The female suspect is described as being 30 years old wearing a dark scarf or hood on her head, a dark windbreaker jacket, green pants, camouflage backpack, and carrying multiple bags.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.