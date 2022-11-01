Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint at West Philadelphia gas station, suspects sought

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a gas station last month.

According to police, the incident happened on October 10 around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3750 West Girard Avenue.

Authorities say a 29-year-old woman was getting gas when several suspects got out of a gray Nissan Murano and pointed a gun at her, demanding money.

Police say the suspects took several hundred dollars from her before jumping back into their car and felling west on I-76.

The woman suffered minor injuries during the robbery, authorities say.

Police released surveillance video of the robbery and from inside the store, where officials say two of the suspects were before the robbery took place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or by leaving an anonymous tip online.