Suspect arrested after man critically wounded during stabbing in North Philadelphia

Authorities say a suspect is in custody in connection to a gruesome stabbing early Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 1400 block of West Girard Avenue just before 4 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing incident.

Officers reportedly discovered a 58-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the shoulders and left leg. Police say he was stabbed a total of eight times.

Police rushed the man to Temple Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the identity of the arrested individual. A weapon suspected to have been used during the incident was reportedly found on the scene.

