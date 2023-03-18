Suspect arrested after man shot and killed on Atlantic City boardwalk, officials say

A shooting on Atlantic City's boardwalk ended with the death of a man, and a suspect in custody early Saturday morning.

Police found the gunshot victim just outside Johnny Rocket's restaurant, which is connected to Bally's Casino, around 1:55 a.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

The man was pronounced dead. His identity is not known at this time.

Officials say a suspect has been arrested, and there is no threat to the public.

Details about what led to the shooting, or any further information about the suspect, have yet to be released.