Man, 68, critical after shooting on South Philadelphia SEPTA platform: police

The Brief A 68-year-old man was shot on the northbound SEPTA platform at Broad and Lombard station. The victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in critical condition. Officials say the shooting appears to have happened after a "dispute between two individuals."



A 68-year-old man is fighting for his life after authorities say he was shot on a South Philadelphia SEPTA platform Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Broad and Lombard station just before noon for reports of a shooting.

The victim was found with one gunshot wound to the stomach and rushed by police to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

One person was taken into custody and a firearm was discovered at the crime scene.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told FOX 29 that the shooting appears to have happened during a "dispute between two individuals."

No charges have been reported at this time.