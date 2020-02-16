Suspect arrested in alleged after-hours school assault in Toms River

article

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in an alleged assault on a New Jersey elementary school employee after school hours.

Toms River police say units were called to Walnut Street Elementary School at about 6 p.m. Thursday during an "extracurricular event."

Police say the victim was working on the second floor when a man asked to use the bathroom, then allegedly grabbed her and pulled her into the hallway. She broke free and ran down the stairs, and the suspect left through a side door.

Security video led to the arrest of a suspect the next day.