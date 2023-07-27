Suspect arrested in D.C. hit-and-run that killed elderly man from Philadelphia, injured teen

Police have arrested a suspected hit-and-run driver who fatally struck an elderly man from Philadelphia and injured a teen near the National Mall in Washington D.C.

The U.S. Park Police said 75-year-old Bing Wong and his teenage relative were struck while crossing the street when a driver being pursued by police ran a red light.

More than two weeks after the fatal crash, police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Robertson on second-degree murder charges.

The July 12th pursuit began when investigators say the driver of a vehicle with an expired registration sped away from police on 17th Street during an attempted traffic stop.

Authorities have not shared a mugshot of Robertson.