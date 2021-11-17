Suspect sought in arson that killed 2 in Nicetown: Police

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an arson that left two people dead in Nicetown last week.

Police say the double homicide by arson happened on Thursday, November 11 at approximately 3:58 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Jerome Street.

At the time, two people were inside the home. They were found unresponsive and rushed to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

They were later identified by authorities as Jocelyn Chase, 57, and Olusegun Ajala, 69.

MORE STORIES:

Authorities say the suspect was seen obtaining gasoline at a nearby gas station just minutes before the fire was started at the home.

The house suffered damage from smoke with most of the fire damage being contained to the first floor, according to authorities.

An accelerant was used inside the front door and the two bodies were found in an upstairs bedroom.

The suspect was seen wearing a grey hooded puffy jacket with long drawstrings at the neck, black pants, and brown loafer-type shoes.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for anyone that can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter