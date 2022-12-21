Suspect arrested in shootings of PPA officer, NYC gas station employee

article

Authorities say a man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer and a gas station employee in New York City has been taken into custody.

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was arrested Wednesday night on the 5500 block of Girard Avenue, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Marshal's Office.

Saulsbury is accused of shooting Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer Timothy McKenzie on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue on Nov. 25. McKenzie suffered gunshot wounds to the ear and shoulder and has since been released from the hospital, according to police.

During the investigation, police in New York City noticed the suspect resembled a gunman wanted for a gas station shooting days earlier in The Bronx that badly injured an employee.

Authorities shared side-by-side security camera footage of the incidents that both show the suspect dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

"We believe both acts right now appear to be random, there was no rhyme or reason to these incidents," Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker said.

Philadelphia Parking Authority Executive Director Rich Lazer called news of the arrest "a relief for our whole workforce and our families."

"As difficult as the job is for our enforcement officers, their safety continues to be our top priority," Lazer said. "While our PEO Tim McKenzie continues to recover and improve, it is now time to let justice take its course."