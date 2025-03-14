Suspect charged in 2023 kidnapping, death of Philadelphia bartender

The Brief Tyheem Tyler, 34, is charged in the kidnapping and death of Philadelphia bartender Wey Um. It's alleged that Tyler helped rob Um at his job, and two weeks later, kidnapped Um from outside his home. Investigators did not reveal if Um's body was found.



A suspect has been charged in the kidnapping and death of a Philadelphia bartender who investigators say was kidnapped at gunpoint in 2023.

Tyheem Tyler, 34, was charged with a number of crimes, including kidnapping resulting in death, in the disappearance and death of 48-year-old Wey Um.

Court records show that Tyler and others robbed Um at his place of business in March 2023 and kidnapped him two weeks later from outside his home.

What we know:

Tyheem Tyler, 34, was federally charged in the abduction and death of 48-year-old Philadelphia bartender, Wey Um.

It's alleged that on Mar. 6, 2023, Tyler and others robbed Um at the Oxford Tavern, where Um worked as a bartender.

Two weeks later, court documents allege that Tyler was part of a group that kidnapped Um from outside his home at gunpoint.

Investigators believe after kidnapping Um, they brought him to the banks of the Delaware River.

Featured article

"There is no trace of him," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore previously said.

"There's no phone calls. There's no evidence that he's at a hospital or injured. So, we're very concerned for his well-being."

Court documents show that Tyler "aided and abetted the unlawful seizing, confining, abduction, carrying away, of holding Wey, deceased, for ransom, reward, and otherwise, resulting in the death of Wey um."

What we don't know:

Investigators did not reveal if Um's body was found.

They also did not identify who else may have been involved in the kidnapping and death of Wey Um.