Wey Um abduction: $10K reward offered in search for bartender abducted in Philadelphia

As the search continues for a missing bartender, a local organization is offering a reward for information.

Police say 48-year-old Wey Um was walking home from work at the Oxford Tavern on the 900 block of E Godfrey Avenue on March 31 when he was abducted.

According to investigators, a witness said as Um walked down the street, a black SUV pulled up next to him, two men got out and forced him inside the vehicle at gunpoint.

"There is no trace of him," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in March. "There's no phone calls. There's no evidence that he's at a hospital or injured. So, we're very concerned for his well-being."

Authorities say the search for Um has continued since the abduction and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also involved in the investigation.

The Vice President of the Citizens Crime Commission told FOX 29 there is now a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of the missing bartender.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia SVU at 215-685-3263 or dial 911.