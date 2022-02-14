Suspect charged after Philadelphia SWAT officer shot in vest while serving warrant

Authorities in Philadelphia have identified and charged a suspect accused of shooting a SWAT officer who was serving a warrant late last week, striking him in his bulletproof vest.

The incident occurred around 12:37 p.m. Friday, when members of the Philadelphia Police Department SWAT unit were serving a search warrant on the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

Authorities say the warrant was to search for Kristian Reyes, 35, who was wanted for parole violations.

Members of the SWAT team had entered a three-story building on the block after announcing their presence, and approached the door to the third-floor apartment.

Police say SWAT officers attempted to breach the door, firing three rounds from a breaching shotgun on the door lock and deadbolt, but were unsuccessful.

As the officers prepared to ram the door, authorities say Reyes fired multiple gunshots through the wall, striking one of the officers once in the chest. The round did not penetrate the officer’s bulletproof vest, but he was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

The officer was released a short time later and only sustained a red mark on his chest from the round.

Following the shooting, SWAT officers positioned in the rear of the building saw a man later identified as Reyes exit a third floor window and jump down on the second floor roof. Those officers commanded Reyes, who they say was still armed, to drop his gun.

At that time, authorities say Reyes pointed his weapon at one of the officers, and that officer fired at Reyes, missing him. Police sat Reyes tossed his gun onto an adjacent rooftop.

Officers caught up to Reyes on the rooftop and a brief struggle ensued before Reyes was taken into custody. Reyes was then taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center to be treated for an ankle injury.

Reyes was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, simple assault, and related charges Police also say the weapon Reyes was in possession of, a Glock 17 9mm handgun, had been reported as stolen out of Upper Darby.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw confirmed Friday that it was the second time that week that officers had come under fire. She also added that the officer who fired his weapon during the incident was placed on administrative duty pending an investigation under department protocol.

