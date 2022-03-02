Suspect charged in armed robberies of Philadelphia Rite Aids, Dunkin' Donuts

article

A Philadelphia man is facing charges after investigators said he robbed several Rite Aid pharmacies and a Dunkin' Donuts at gunpoint over a three-month period.

Tom DeLoach, 24, was arrested just before noon Tuesday on the unit block of Good Street in West Mount Airy, the Philadelphia Police Department reported.

Investigators said DeLoach robbed five Rite Aid Pharmacies and a Dunkin' between November and February. According to authorities, DeLoach demanded money from employees at gunpoint.

He is accused of knocking off a Rite Aid on the 6400 block of Rising Sun Avenue twice, including once on New Year's Day. Investigators said he robbed another Rite Aid on the 5200 block of Torresdale Avenue on Christmas Eve.

DeLoach is facing a host of charges, including robbery, burglary, assault and weapons offenses.

