Suspect charged in Center City SEPTA station stabbing

Prosecutors have charged a man accused of stabbing another person inside a Center City SEPTA station early Thursday morning.

Jason Howard, 33, was taken into custody hours after investigators say he stabbed a man multiple times at 15th and Market Station.

Authorities say Howard was captured on video briefly talking to the victim on the mezzanine level, then stabbing him multiple times.

The victim managed to run to the street and get to a nearby hospital where police say he was treated for stab wounds to the lower back.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Prosecutors say Howard and the unnamed victim appear to be homeless, and were using the station for shelter.

Howard, according to police, was wearing the same clothes as he was on the surveillance video and was in possession of a knife when police caught up with him on the 1400 block of Walnut Street Thursday afternoon.

He was charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and related offenses. He is being held on $275k bail.