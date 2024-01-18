I-76 road rage shooting: Suspect wanted to intimidate victim, police say

The commute home took a terrifying turn for drivers on a busy Philadelphia roadway Wednesday night.

At least on shot was fired at a man inside his car on I-76 East near City Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

Pennsylvania police say the suspect was attempting to intimidate the victim, who did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect was quickly located by police, and taken into custody.

He is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and related weapons offenses.

A 40-caliber "ghost" gun was found without a valid permit, along with a shell casing on the shoulder of the interstate.