Suspect charged in Falls Township shooting that injured 1

Police in Bucks County have arrested and charged a man after they say he shot another man from his SUV Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to Buttonwood Lane in Levittown for a report of a shooting around 3 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his right arm and he was transported to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

While he was being treated, the victim told police that he had seen a former acquaintance, Jason Brennan, parked outside his him in a white SUV, and went to speak to him.

During the conversation, the victim says Brennan told him he “better leave.”

The victim says he then saw Brennan was armed and called out to his girlfriend and 2-year-old child to take cover and call police.

At that time, police say the victim retrieved two handguns from his home and walked back toward the street when Brennan opened fire, striking him in the arm.

Investigators say the victim returned fire and struck Brennans white Chevrolet Equinox as he drove away from the scene.

Bristol Township Police later took Brennan into custody in Croydon and officers found he was in possession of a loaded handgun.

Brennan was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses. He was arraigned and sent to Bucks County Prison in lieu of 10% of $3 million bail.

