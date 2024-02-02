Suspect charged in non-fatal shooting of Philadelphia police officer during search warrant

article

A Philadelphia man is facing charges after investigators say he fired at a police officer who was serving a narcotics warrant Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 26-year-old Libao Zheng has been charged with several crimes including attempted murder, assault of a law enforcement officer and weapons charges.

The department's narcotics unit was serving a search warrant when the shooting erupted on the 1300 block of Kings Place around 6 a.m.

A shot was fired as the officers breached the home's second door, according to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Featured article

Bethel says the officer was struck in his ballistic vest, then the bullet ricocheted, hitting his hand.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

"One of the most dangerous operations to execute is a search warrant on a property," Commissioner Bethel said. "You are always at a disadvantage when you go into those properties because you don’t know who’s on the other side."

When asked if the ballistic vest saved the officer's life, Bethel told reporters it was a high probability, praising the unit's recent upgrade in safety uniforms.

Police say the officers never returned fire, and that the shooter immediately surrendered.

One person is currently detained, and another is in custody, according to police. No further details were provided.

"This is the second time since I put my hand on the bible to be sworn in as mayor of this city that we have gathered at a hospital emergency room for a shooting of a Philadelphia police officer," Mayor Cherelle Parker said, while addressing the incident. She was referring to a shooting Friday night in which an officer was shot during a scuffle with a suspect in Fairhill.