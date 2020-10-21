Suspect charged in shooting death of man outside home in Willingboro

article

A Willingboro man who investigators say lured an acquaintance outside of his home and shot him dead is facing first-degree murder charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Kwacey Q. Owens, 29, was arrested last week in connection to the Oct. 8 homicide of 28-year-old Barry Barino. Prosecutors have now charged Owens with first-degree murder and related charges.

MORE: Man shot and killed outside of home in Willingboro, police say

Officers from the Willingboro Police Department were dispatched to a home on Maplewick Lane around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found Barino's body near the back door of his home.

According to prosecutors, Barino and Owens were inside the home prior to the shooting. Owens allegedly lured Barino outside where he fatally shot him with a .45 caliber pistol for unknown reasons. Detectives later found the suspected murder weapon inside Owens' home in Willingboro.

RELATED

Advertisement

Police identify brothers, 8 and 16, fatally shot at apartment in Trenton

19-year-old dead, 17-year-old wounded in North Philadelphia shooting

Woman, 62, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Chester

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest