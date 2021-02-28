Suspect charged, victim identified in deadly shooting at Walmart in Whitehall Township

A Lehigh County man is facing a number of charges following a deadly double shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Whitehall Township last week.

Edward Joel Rosario-Jimenez, 23, was charged Sunday with first-degree felony counts of criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault. He is also facing weapons charges.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the store located on the 2600 block of MacArthur Road shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

According to police, two victims were taken to the hospital. One person, later identified as 20-year-old Nicolette Law, has since died from her injuries. The other remains hospitalized but their condition is unknown.

A witness told police she arrived in the Toyota with Rosario-Jimenez and two other people and that Rosario-Jimenez got into an argument with one of the victims. According to investigators she heard gunshots and left in the Toyota, but Rosario-Jimenez remained in the parking lot.

Police found a handgun hidden in a snowbank adjacent to where the shooting occurred.

