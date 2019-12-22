Suspect charged with homicide in deaths of man, woman found in York home

article

A suspect has been charged in the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Pennsylvania home over the weekend, police said Sunday.

Levar Fountain, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in the slayings of the victims, who were reported at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a York home, city police said.

Fountain, who is related to the victims, was found at the scene, police said. Authorities allege that he caused their deaths by assaulting them "with an edged weapon."

The names of the victims haven't been released. Autopsies are planned this week.

Court documents don't list an attorney representing Fountain and a working number for him couldn't be found Sunday.

