Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting of Philly journalist Josh Kruger: police

A man accused of fatally shooting local journalist Josh Kruger was arrested Wednesday night in Philadelphia, according to police.

Robert Davis, 19, allegedly shot and killed Kruger at his home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street in Point Breeze on Oct. 3.

He was taken into custody by Philadelphia police after being identified as a person of interest last week. He has been charged with Murder, Possession of Instrument of Crime, VUFA No License, VUFA Public Carrying, and Tampering With Evidence.

Kruger was found by police in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, police said.

He was rushed by medics to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where police say he died. Authorities issued a warrant for Davis's arrest days after the deadly shooting.

Kruger spent five years in city government working as a City Hall Content Director, Communications Director and spokesperson before return to journalism in 2021.

His writing was featured in a variety of local publications, including the Philadelphia Inquirer. His website also mentions his work for a number of causes and campaigns focusing on public education, poverty, homelessness, and criminal justice reform.