Suspect charged with shooting 2 people, pistol-whipping trans woman outside Philadelphia club

Authorities have announced an arrest in an incident outside a Philadelphia speakeasy that left three people with serious injuries last year.

Joel Martinez, 22, was arrested in connection with the incident that occurred back on June 12, 2022, near Rosehill and East Westmoreland streets.

Martinez is accused of shooting a young woman and a teenage girl while also pistol-whipping a trans woman.

Police say the victims were leaving the nightclub when they encountered another group of people, including Martinez. At that time, Martinez allegedly uttered a derogatory word at one of the victims and an argument ensued.

During the argument, police say Martinez pulled out a handgun and fire at least six shots, striking two of the victims. He’s then accused of pistol-whipping the third victim.

Philadelphia Police Captain James Kearney says investigators were able to identify Martinez as the suspect within days of the incident. He was taken into custody in Camden, New Jersey in Dec. 2022. He was extradited to Philadelphia, where authorities arrested him in connection with the shooting earlier this week.

During a Thursday morning press conference, Philadelphia Police Captain James Kearney commended the victims and community for coming forward to assist in identifying the suspect.

Martinez has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, conspiracy, and related offenses.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says Martinez has a prior manslaughter conviction in New Jersey that he was on probation for at the time of the shooting.