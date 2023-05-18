Suspect sought for questioning in weekend shooting that left woman, 45, dead

Philadelphia police are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a shooting that left a 45-year-old woman dead over the weekend.

The shooting happened at 6 a.m. Sunday, May 14 on the 2400 block of N. 29th Street.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, was shot once in the head and killed. She was later identified by police as Terri Rodgers.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police have released video of a suspect who is wanted for questioning in the case. He has been described as a male between the ages of 25 and 35, standing six feet tall with a thin build.

Investigators say the suspect may be driving a tan colored Infinity Qx4 with damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police.