Woman, 83, stabbed to death on North Philadelphia front porch, police say

A North Philadelphia front porch became a scene of violence and heartbreak as a woman was stabbed to death.

The fatal stabbing happened on the 2900 block of North 27th Street, in North Philly, Wednesday night, a little after 8:00 p.m., officials said.

Someone stabbed an 83-year-old woman in the neck on the front porch of a home. She died at the scene, according to authorities.

Police have launched an investigation and have not made any arrests.

