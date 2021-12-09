Philadelphia pizza shop employee shoots would-be robber, police say

Investigators say a Philadelphia pizza shop employee shot a man in the face during an attempted robbery Thursday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to BOLD Pizza at the corner of 15th and Spring Garden streets just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Employees told officers that a man was robbing the pizza shop when an employee shot him once in the face.

"It was clearly a sign of a robbery because the cash register was open. There was money on the floor and there was also some broken glass inside the store and there was also a large amount of blood," Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

Officers followed a trail of blood for about three blocks and found the 33-year-old suspect bleeding heavily at a nearby subway station, Small said. According to investigators, the man had a large amount of cash in his pocket.

He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the suspect was involved in another robbery shortly before the pizza shop shooting at a CVS Pharmacy two blocks away.

