Suspect held for trial in murder of NJ deli owner

article

An 18-year-old man was held for trial in the murder of a Camden County deli owner.

Dyheam Williams, 18, was in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing in the stabbing death of 52-year-old Jerome Pastore.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing outside the Shamrock Delicatessen in Audubon shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police discovered 52-year-old Jerome Pastore, of West Berlin, on the 100 block of Cuthbert Boulevard, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Pastore, the deli's owner, was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, authorities put out a photo of a man on a bicycle sought in connection with the stabbing.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

18-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing of Camden County deli owner

Williams was arrested at his Lindenwold home Sunday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 19.

Family of both the Pastore and Williams were in court but declined to speak following the hearing.

A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of Pastore's family in the wake of his death.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP