4 ordered to trial on charges stemming from Philadelphia police officer's death

Four men have been ordered to stand trial on charges stemming from the death of a Philadelphia police officer shot as police were trying to serve a warrant earlier this year.

Hassan Elliott, 22, accused of being the gunman, and three co-defendants were ordered held for trial Wednesday on charges including murder, conspiracy, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and weapons offenses.

Cpl. James O'Connor was killed during a SWAT operation to arrest Elliot, who was suspected in a separate homicide.

SWAT officers made entry into a home on the 1600 block of Bridge Street on the morning of March 13 when police say Elliot opened fire on officers through a closed front door.

Cpl. James O'Connor IV (Philadelphia Police Department)

Investigators say Cpl. O'Connor was in the line of fire and fatally struck by gunfire.

O'Connor is also survived by his two children. His son is a Philadelphia police officer as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

